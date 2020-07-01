Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
54398246_thumbnail

Yankees’ immediate future in question with Phillies’ positive coronavirus tests - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

Two members of the Philadelphia Phillies organization tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. The New York Yankees were set to host them Monday at Yankee Stadium.

Tweets