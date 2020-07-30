Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
54401691_thumbnail

Mets vs. Red Sox prediction: Steven Matz will stymie Boston

by: Stitches New York Post 29s

Astros and Dodgers almost came to blows Tuesday after L.A.’s Joe Kelly threw at Alex Bregman then Carlos Correa. Astros are sure to lead the league in hit-by-pitches after their cheating scandal.

Tweets

  • profile photo
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 7m
    Neat little piece of information for any aviation enthusiasts out there ⬇️
    Anthony DiComo
    The Mets have upgraded their charter plane from a Boeing 737 to a 757 to better socially distance en route to Atlanta tonight. The larger plate is typically only used after rosters expand in September.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    The 7 Line @The7Line 8m
    #LGMatz
    Anthony DiComo
    Mets Game 7 of 60, vs. BOS Thursday, July 30, 7:07 p.m. LHP Martín Pérez (0-1, 7.20) Rosario SS Alonso 1B McNeil 3B J.D. Davis LF Conforto RF Céspedes DH Dozier 2B Ramos C Nimmo CF Matz LHP (0-0, 1.50)
    Super Fan
  • profile photo
    The 7 Line @The7Line 8m
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: Marcus Stroman (left calf tear) will face batters tomorrow, but there's still no timeline for him. When his calf heals, he should be good to go, but there's no telling quite how long that will take.
    Super Fan
  • profile photo
    The 7 Line @The7Line 9m
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: First look at former All-Star, Gold Glover and World Series champion Brian Dozier in a Mets uniform. https://t.co/hsawgiJ2lg
    Super Fan
  • profile photo
    Alex B. @KnicksCentral 9m
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: The Mets have upgraded their charter plane from a Boeing 737 to a 757 to better socially distance en route to Atlanta tonight. The larger plate is typically only used after rosters expand in September.
    Super Fan
  • profile photo
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 14m
    #Mets GM Brodie Van Wagnen on the signing of catcher Bruce Maxwell. The organization sent veteran scout Eddie Bane to see Maxwell at a workout about 7-10 days ago.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets