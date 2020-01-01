Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets add Dozier, put Núñez on IL, confirm Maxwell deal

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1m

Brian Dozier, who wasn't sure he wanted to play this season amid the coronavirus pandemic, was added to the Mets roster Thursday, replacing Eduardo Nunez, who went on the injured list with a bruised left knee.

