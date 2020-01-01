New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets add Dozier, put Núñez on IL, confirm Maxwell deal
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1m
Brian Dozier, who wasn't sure he wanted to play this season amid the coronavirus pandemic, was added to the Mets roster Thursday, replacing Eduardo Nunez, who went on the injured list with a bruised left knee.
Tweets
-
Mets keep saying Diaz has fixed his mechanics from last year but you just need to watch him to know it's not true. He still doesn't know where his fastball is going. Can't be the closer.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets add Dozier, put Núñez on IL, confirm Maxwell deal https://t.co/kvp836Sg3d #MetsTV / Radio Network
-
TV / Radio Personality
-
At some point, regardless of having all the physical talent in the world, the Mets may be forced to arrive at the realization that Edwin Diaz just can’t do this... At least not in NYC...TV / Radio Personality
-
So, uh, I think Edwin Diaz isn't going to be closing games for the Mets this year.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets should be 6-1. Frustrating does not begin to describe these last 2 games.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets