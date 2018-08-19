Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Christian Vazquez jacks a pair of home runs, Red Sox survive scare from Mets

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 1m

The Boston Red Sox improve to 2-0 on the road thanks to a pair of home runs from Christian Vazquez. The Sox splits a four-game series with the New York Mets and now move on to face the rival New York Yankees.

