New York Mets

'We need to talk': Díaz struggles to find zone

by: Anthony DiComo

When Edwin Díaz blew his first save of the season last weekend, Mets manager Luis Rojas stood by his closer, applauding Díaz's form in both Summer Camp and the early season. That tone changed late Thursday night, after Díaz retired just one of the...

