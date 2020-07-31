New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Baseball in Empty Stadiums Is Weird. How Will It Affect Outcomes?
by: Robert O’Connell — NY Times 3m
Players, coaches and analysts of all stripes are watching this season’s games to see what effect — if any — the absence of fans has on the games themselves.
Tweets
-
can’t let opportunities slip away in a sprint. Mets practically gave two games away this week and it may be time to move Edwin Diaz down in the bullpen pecking order big series in ATL starts tonight. let’s get on track, boys.. #LFGM 🍎Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: "We need to talk." The Mets will discuss Edwin Díaz's future role: https://t.co/z1j2zkHsuuBlogger / Podcaster
-
Fell asleep on the couch..... playing catch up. Yikes.Super Fan
-
RT @theScoreMLB: Mets' Rojas: 'We need to work' to get struggling Diaz back on track https://t.co/Qv5BVNGDtZNewspaper / Magazine
-
RT @jasoncfry: Let's rip the Band-Aid off and talk about Edwin Diaz and the #Mets and the realization that our pandemic honeymoon is over. Faith and Fear in Flushing https://t.co/JEutf2p6utBlogger / Podcaster
-
Two of the Mets’ biggest problems combined for one ugly loss. Story on a lack of timely hits, a lack of Dominic Smith and a “different” Edwin Diaz: https://t.co/pG26DFVjsxBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets