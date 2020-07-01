Do Not Sell My Personal Information

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6m

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout left the club on Thursday to be with his wife, who's due to give birth on Monday. The Millville, N.J. native is a three-time American League MVP.

