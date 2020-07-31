This is still a huge net positive for society because it shows people that even if you have a billion dollars riding on it, you can’t keep people safe. No way we can open our schools.

Jeff Passan Positive coronavirus tests with the St. Louis Cardinals have postponed their game against the Milwaukee Brewers, a source tells ESPN, confirming the @ jonheyman report. Unclear how many, but to this point positives had been limited to teams in the East. Now in the Central, too.