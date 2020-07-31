Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
41013085_thumbnail

Dear @MLB, why did it take 3:49 to play a 4-2 baseball game?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Dear Baseball, Please try harder. I know you are working on all sorts of ways to speed up the game but you are completely failing. Last night’s Mets game, a 4-2 game, went 3:49.  How is that even possible? You need to eliminate mound visits.  You...

Tweets