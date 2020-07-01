New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Metstradamus - Vazquez Is Spanish For "Chipper Jones"
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 11s
By metstradamus | July 30, 2020 11:33 pm I hesitate to say “thank heaven that we’re done with Christian Vazquez for the season”, b...
Tweets
-
RT @Jack9Flaherty: TV Show suggestions pleaseBlogger / Podcaster
-
#OTD in 2018, Jeff McNeil hit his 1st major league home run. @JeffMcNeil805 @Mets @Metsmerized @MetsmerizedJoeD #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JonHeyman: Brewers-Cardinsls game tonight postponed due to positive testBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Patticakes217: @MBrownstein89 @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized @HowieRose @Anthony_Recker @cgrand3 @CarlosOGTorres A favorite baseball moment for me and my kids. It STILL makes me all misty to watch. This is the heart of baseball.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @philiphutcheson: Came across this today stuck in a folder. A lot of coaches will recognize this handwriting right away. Were watching a practice and talking about going to the weak-side glass on a wing jumper when @CoachDonMeyer jotted this down and gave it to me. Glad I kept it. https://t.co/nebNU4MmHxBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NoContextMIb:Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets