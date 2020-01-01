New York Mets
The Mets’ bullpen is a mess
by: Steven Martano — SB Nation: Beyond the Box Score 3m
The Mets’ bullpen is their Achilles’ Heel. Could closer Edwin Díaz be re-deployed as an Opener to salvage his value?
