New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jose Reyes announces retirement at age 37
by: Jeremy Freeborn — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m
Jose Reyes of Santiago, Dominican Republic announced his retirement at age 37 on Thursday. He made the official announcement through Twitter. Reyes played 16 seasons in the Major Leagues with the N…
Tweets
-
Meanwhile the beat is afraid to address the idea of a 6 HR 85K season from their media darling. When do the Mets start worrying about Vulgar Pete Alonso's numbers? https://t.co/2oGIJzOzLs via @metspoliceBlogger / Podcaster
-
As an aside, the #Mets bullpen was FANTASTIC in this game: 4.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO (Clippard, Familia, Robles, C. Torres). @CarlosOGTorres @Mets#OTD in 2015 & just 2 days after a trade to the Brewers fell through, Wilmer Flores gave every #Mets fan goosebumps as he hit a walk-off HR in the bottom of the 12th. @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized @HowieRose #LGM @Anthony_Recker @cgrand3 @CarlosOGTorres https://t.co/7ATUhXJGX5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Commissioner Rose is also likely to allow the Mets to wear first responder caps.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DBYankees1: MLB teams have a 60 man roster pool. Why not use it rather than cancel games everytime a team has positive tests?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Official: #MLB and MLBPA agree to seven-inning doubleheader games for 2020 only.Blogger / Podcaster
-
#MLB officially announces the latest rule change.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets