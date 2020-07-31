Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metstradamus
54426682_thumbnail

Jose Reyes announces retirement at age 37

by: Jeremy Freeborn The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m

Jose Reyes of Santiago, Dominican Republic announced his retirement at age 37 on Thursday. He made the official announcement through Twitter. Reyes played 16 seasons in the Major Leagues with the N…

Tweets