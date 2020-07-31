Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
52244586_thumbnail

PREACH: Howie Rose on @MLB games being TOO SLOW

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 43s

Preach Howie!  Howie for commissioner!  (But he still has to do games on the radio.)  I wrote about this very topic this morning.  Like most topics, you guys act like its stupid when I first say them, then the ideas go mainstream.  I am always right,

Tweets