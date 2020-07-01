New York Mets
MLB, MLBPA Agree to Seven-Inning Games in Doubleheaders
by: Marshall Field — Mets Merized Online
In another amendment to a season filled with radical changes, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association agreed on Thursday that both games of a doubleheader will be s
Who should close for the Mets moving forward - Dellin Betances? Seth Lugo? Edwin Diaz? Jeurys Familia? See the results on Mets Pregame! VOTE: https://t.co/KZcaUUnDgL
Kershaw starts Sunday & Buehler on Monday.
BREAKING: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told MLBPA executive director Tony Clark on Friday that if the sport doesn't do a better job of managing the coronavirus, it could shut down for the season, sources tell ESPN.
"I feel like I have the stuff to be a closer. I've proven over the last 4 or 5 years that I have the stuff and that I can be a closer because I have done it before" - Edwin Diaz on if he considers himself the closer of the Mets
Mets have placed Rene Rivera on the IL with a hyperextended elbow and added pitcher Franklyn Kilome.
Edwin Diaz blamed his rough outing last night on having not pitched in five days. He expressed that to Luis Rojas and the pitching coaches, who he said were receptive to having him pitch more frequently.
