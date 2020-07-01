Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
54429875_thumbnail

MLB, MLBPA Agree to Seven-Inning Games in Doubleheaders

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 4m

In another amendment to a season filled with radical changes, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association agreed on Thursday that both games of a doubleheader will be s

Tweets

  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 6m
    Who should close for the Mets moving forward - Dellin Betances? Seth Lugo? Edwin Diaz? Jeurys Familia? See the results on Mets Pregame! VOTE: https://t.co/KZcaUUnDgL ➡️ @TwistedTea
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 6m
    RT @alannarizzo: Kershaw starts Sunday & Buehler on Monday.
    TV / Radio Personality
  • profile photo
    gonso alonso @TheMetsBeat 11m
    Jeff Passan
    BREAKING: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told MLBPA executive director Tony Clark on Friday that if the sport doesn’t do a better job of managing the coronavirus, it could shut down for the season, sources tell ESPN. Story at ESPN: https://t.co/o0OL7JzowN
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 12m
    "I feel like I have the stuff to be a closer. I've proven over the last 4 or 5 years that I have the stuff and that I can be a closer because I have done it before" - Edwin Diaz on if he considers himself the closer of the Mets
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    gonso alonso @TheMetsBeat 14m
    Mike Puma
    Mets have placed Rene Rivera on the IL with a hyperextended elbow and added pitcher Franklyn Kilome.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 15m
    Edwin Diaz blamed his rough outing last night on having not pitched in five days. He expressed that to Luis Rojas and the pitching coaches, who he said were receptive to having him pitch more frequently.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets