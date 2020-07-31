New York Mets
Mets Game Notes vs Braves July 31 2020: Cano, Porcello, Vulgar Pete
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 6m
My friends the Mets sent me some press notes for which I am appreciative, but I do want to call them out for this sin against Nature. DON’T YA KNOW: Robinson Canó recorded a single as a pinch-hitter last night…He ranks third among active players in...
Who should close for the Mets moving forward - Dellin Betances? Seth Lugo? Edwin Diaz? Jeurys Familia? See the results on Mets Pregame! VOTE: https://t.co/KZcaUUnDgL ➡️ @TwistedTeaTV / Radio Network
RT @alannarizzo: Kershaw starts Sunday & Buehler on Monday.TV / Radio Personality
BREAKING: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told MLBPA executive director Tony Clark on Friday that if the sport doesn’t do a better job of managing the coronavirus, it could shut down for the season, sources tell ESPN. Story at ESPN: https://t.co/o0OL7JzowNBlogger / Podcaster
"I feel like I have the stuff to be a closer. I've proven over the last 4 or 5 years that I have the stuff and that I can be a closer because I have done it before" - Edwin Diaz on if he considers himself the closer of the MetsTV / Radio Network
Mets have placed Rene Rivera on the IL with a hyperextended elbow and added pitcher Franklyn Kilome.Blogger / Podcaster
Edwin Diaz blamed his rough outing last night on having not pitched in five days. He expressed that to Luis Rojas and the pitching coaches, who he said were receptive to having him pitch more frequently.Beat Writer / Columnist
