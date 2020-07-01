Mets Recall RHP Franklyn Kilome

by:
Mojo Hill
—
Mets Merized Online
35s
The Mets have placed catcher Rene Rivera on the injured list with a hyperextended left elbow and recalled right-handed pitcher Franklyn Kilome, per Tim Britton of The Athletic.Kilome original
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?