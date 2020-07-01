Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
41752733_thumbnail

Mets Recall RHP Franklyn Kilome

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 35s

The Mets have placed catcher Rene Rivera on the injured list with a hyperextended left elbow and recalled right-handed pitcher Franklyn Kilome, per Tim Britton of The Athletic.Kilome original

Tweets