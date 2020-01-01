New York Mets
Mets' Rojas mum on Diaz's role after rocky outing
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 5m
Edwin Diaz's role as the Mets' closer is being watched closely for the second straight season after the right-hander walked two batters, hit a batter and gave up a run while recording only one out in Thursday night's 4-2 loss to Boston.
