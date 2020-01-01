New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Edwin Diaz thinks his mechanics are out of sorts
by: Darryn Albert — Larry Brown Sports 29s
Edwin Diaz has had a nightmarish start to the 2020 season, and he is opening up a bit about his early struggles. During Thursday's loss to the Boston Red Sox, the New York Mets reliever allowed four of the five batters he faced in the ninth inning...
Tweets
-
Andrés Giménez earned his roster spot, and is definitely making the most of his opportunity. He's been great this season.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
i entirely understand if you all choose to watch that giménez play over and over again instead of the rest of the gameBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SheridanFinAid: 2019 #Mets; cause of death, bullpen. 2020 Mets; this is looking familiar.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @dailystache: Liking Andres Gimenez more and more as I watch. Defense will play!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets fans are rooting for Cano. He can hit .400 and the trade was still terrible. Can’t undo the past so let’s root for him!Cano now hitting .375. He continues to make a lot of Met fans look foolish.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @alecpalmer__:Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets