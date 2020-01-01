Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
54434075_thumbnail

Edwin Diaz thinks his mechanics are out of sorts

by: Darryn Albert Larry Brown Sports 29s

Edwin Diaz has had a nightmarish start to the 2020 season, and he is opening up a bit about his early struggles. During Thursday's loss to the Boston Red Sox, the New York Mets reliever allowed four of the five batters he faced in the ninth inning...

Tweets