New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Braves storm back from six runs down to top Mets in 11-10 slugfest
by: FOX Sports — Fox Sports 1m
The Mets jumped out to an early lead over the division-rival Braves, but Atlanta kept clawing back. Catcher Travis d’Arnaud helped put the game just out of reach with three hits and five RBI. Atlanta’s five-run eighth inning gave them the lead for...
