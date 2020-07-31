New York Mets
Braves Rally On D’Arnaud’s 3-Run Double, Beat Mets
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 3m
Yoenis Céspedes had a two-run double in New York's six-run fifth inning, J.D. Davis hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs.
Even in a 60 game season the Baseball Gods give Mets fans hell.
Blogger / Podcaster
With his HR tonight, Robinson Cano now has 921 career extra-base hits, tying Bobby Abreu, Goose Goslin & Harold Baines for 60th on the all-time leaderboard. #Mets
A leaky bullpen provides a frightening replay of 2019 for the Mets https://t.co/fRQiQRtSiY
RT @JATayler: Every time I see the Braves' mascot shlepping around in the background of a game all I can think of is that time Anthony Rizzo lost his **** at the sight of him wearing an umbrella hat https://t.co/onJaRGN7hy
Something about July 31 & Wilmer Flores hitting homers. #MetsWilmer Flores - San Francisco Giants (2) 3-run
