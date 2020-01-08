Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metro News
54439673_thumbnail

MLB roundup: Padres rally past Rockies in wild 9th - Metro US

by: Metro US Metro News 2m

Tommy Pham and Fernando Tatis Jr. homered in a four-run ninth inning and had two hits apiece, Jake Cronenworth also had two hits, and the visiting San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 8-7 on Friday night in Denver. Trevor Story and Charlie...

Tweets