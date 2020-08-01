New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cardinals/Marlins Game Postponed As Cardinals’ Players Test Positive
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 4m
Tonight's game between the Cardinals and Brewers has been postponed, as more Cardinals' players reportedly test positive for COVID-19.According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, three St
Tweets
-
RT @tatianasnedeker: Hey @linds_moran I made you a thing :) (stickers to come soon) @STR0 @mets #lgm #mets #mlbBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JakeBrownRadio: There is no baseball fan base that goes through more pain than us Mets fans. Not a single other team.Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: NL East Report: Strasburg and Soto Nearing Return https://t.co/AttGHg1cBB #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
This really isn’t going well for #MLB. Between the outbreaks and the opting out from fear of an outbreak, the season’s clouds are getting darker and darker.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Another big one.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
If you love doubleheaders, you’re going to love August …Yankees-Phillies Monday game has been postponed. Can easily make up as teams are scheduled to play the following 3 days.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets