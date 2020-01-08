New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
J.D. Davis Continues Re-Emergence In Loss To Braves
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 3m
New York Mets outfielder J.D. Davis mashed in 2019.After a middling start to this strange 2020 season, the 27-year-old California product has begun to rake, once again.In 453 plate appeara
Tweets
-
RT @spelletrader: @Brewers @Metstradamus Can we stop calling this an MLB season? No one will ever consider this a season, even if it were played to completion.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Onward, says the Commish.Comissioner Rob Manfred tells me “We are playing. The players need to be better, but I am not a quitter in general and there is no reason to quit now. We have had to be fluid, but it is manageable.”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Brandon Nimmo has safely reached base in all 8 games this season, and 23 games dating back to last season. #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Last night, the #Mets lost the game after leading by six runs. The 6-run lead that was lost is tied for the 6th-biggest blown lead in franchise history. The last time the Mets lost a six run lead was September 3, 2019 at Washington. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJPTXg: Mets Game Noes 8/1/2020 https://t.co/fmvoDKxtldBlogger / Podcaster
-
Max Moroff was added to the Mets’ taxi squad for this trip.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets