New York Mets

Atlanta Braves announce Saturday night lineup vs. New York Mets

by: John Connolly, NorthJersey.com North Jersey 3m

First pitch is 7:10 p.m at Truist Park in Cumberland, Georgia. The game will broadcast in New York on SNY.

    Tim Britton @TimBritton 22m
    The Marlins are scheduled to play four games in three days against the Orioles in Baltimore before playing the Mets next weekend at Citi Field.
    Jayson Stark
    Here is MLB’s official update on the #Phillies, #Yankees and #Marlins. It includes the revelation that two of the Phillies’ results appear to be false positives. The Phillies will now resume play Monday against the Yankees, with the Marlins returning Tuesday in Baltimore. https://t.co/6zuijYDtbF
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Alyssa Rose @AlyssaRose 24m
    I will not be tweeting during the game tonight because I am confident I have mushed every single loss into existence, but if it’s a close game to start the 9th, I’ll go live and we can watch together. Hopefully I won’t see you later because the Mets will have a 20 run lead 🤷🏼‍♀️
    Misc
    metspolice.com #LGM @metspolice 42m
    Also I’m seeing a lot of unsold positions on SNY which as we all know is in the biggest market. So the breaks are for no reason If this is going on with all RSNs let’s trim the breaks on non-national games. I don’t need to see a promo telling me where i can watch Mets games
    Howie Rose
    @swild93 Yes, but if they’re genuinely interested in making the games shorter they can put their money where their mouth is. The split screen is found money. They wouldn’t have to touch the game. You may say I’m a dreamer. But I’m not the only one.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 42m
    The Mets' bullpen ranks 28th in the majors with a 7.09 ERA.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    David Lennon @DPLennon 46m
    Current plan has Marlins resuming season at Baltimore on Tuesday.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick 50m
    64 players have thrown 100 pitches in 2020. Rick Porcello's CSW% (called strikes + whiffs / total pitches) of 19.6% ranks 64th.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
