Also I’m seeing a lot of unsold positions on SNY which as we all know is in the biggest market. So the breaks are for no reason If this is going on with all RSNs let’s trim the breaks on non-national games. I don’t need to see a promo telling me where i can watch Mets games

Howie Rose swild93 Yes, but if they’re genuinely interested in making the games shorter they can put their money where their mouth is. The split screen is found money. They wouldn’t have to touch the game. You may say I’m a dreamer. But I’m not the only one.