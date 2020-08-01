Tonight's Mets Lineup

RT @bachyns: “Quitting” shouldn’t be framed as a failure in this context. Changing course once the policies you initially adopted have repeatedly proved inadequate is a wise, responsible thing to do. #COVID19 thrives when people insist on sticking with a poor plan to the bitter end. https://t.co/9SWOQ3BgXC
The #Mets as a team have -4 defensive runs saved (DRS) per Fangraphs, which is the worst in #MLB.
Of course, you probably didn’t need that stat to know they’ve been awful defensively over the first 8 games. Its visible to pretty much anyone.