Mets-Braves Game Notes for Saturday August 1, 2020: Wacha and Vulgar Pete stats
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 47s
My friends the Mets sent me some game notes. Thanks Mets! Last night, the Mets lost the game after leading by six runs (8-2 in the fifth)…The six-run lead that was lost is tied for the sixth-biggest blown lead in franchise history…The team’s record...
RT @bachyns: “Quitting” shouldn’t be framed as a failure in this context. Changing course once the policies you initially adopted have repeatedly proved inadequate is a wise, responsible thing to do. #COVID19 thrives when people insist on sticking with a poor plan to the bitter end. https://t.co/9SWOQ3BgXCBlogger / Podcaster
RT @ShaynaRubin: Laureano on state of the season: "I was taking it day-by-day, now I'm taking it minute-by-minute."Blogger / Podcaster
RT @InvisibleTeeth: @FabianArdaya @Metstradamus Just not the Astros players. They're never at faultBlogger / Podcaster
Rojas: "We trust the protocol."Beat Writer / Columnist
The #Mets as a team have -4 defensive runs saved (DRS) per Fangraphs, which is the worst in #MLB. Of course, you probably didn’t need that stat to know they’ve been awful defensively over the first 8 games. Its visible to pretty much anyone.Blogger / Podcaster
