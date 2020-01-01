Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
54451850_thumbnail

Dellin's velo 'not there yet,' Mets have hope

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2m

As anyone with access to radar gun readings can attest, the version of Dellin Betances pitching for the Mets is not quite the same as the version that starred for years in the Bronx. Before injuring his right shoulder early last season, Betances...

Tweets