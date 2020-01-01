Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Fox Sports
Marcell Ozuna, Ronald Acuña Jr lead Braves to 7-1 win over Mets, improve to 6-3

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 1m

Both Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr went deep for Atlanta, which was more than enough as the Braves pitching staff allowed one run on only six hits, despite using five pitchers. Atlanta improves to 6-3 on the season.

