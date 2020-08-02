New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NY Mets: Corey Oswalt can earn himself consideration for next year’s rotation
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2m
Corey Oswalt's future role with the New York Mets could be determined by how he pitches in 2020. Corey Oswalt may pitch more than expected for the 2020 New...
Tweets
-
Among 89 pitchers who have faced batters in a min. 25 plate appearances this season, Rick Porcello is 76th in xwOBA at .389. #MetsMets offseason additions: Jake Marisnick - Injured List Michael Wacha - 6.00 ERA Rick Porcello - 13.50 ERA Dellin Betances - 15.43 ERABlogger / Podcaster
-
If you’re looking to Remember Some Guys, the Hall of Fame Game archives are a great place to start. Take #OTD in '82, when Rusty Staub, Hubie Brooks and Marc Hill homered, while Randy Jones and Mike Trujillo started for the @Mets and @whitesox respectively https://t.co/7zhyI3sa0vBlogger / Podcaster
-
Keith Hernandez likely to learn of Pete Alonso’s slump now that it’s in the newspaper! https://t.co/xitTOeMxA3Blogger / Podcaster
-
I still can't believe this... Whoa check out what Keith Hernandez does (and doesn't do) to prep for Mets games https://t.co/imIkBwmBBu via @metspoliceBlogger / Podcaster
-
Luis Rojas followed up on this point today: "When the team has a lack of energy and we see that repeatedly with a number of guys, then that’s when you definitely address the team and have a meeting with them.""There's times for meetings," Luis Rojas said. "Right now, we're not in that phase."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets don’t even play meaningful games in August when the season starts in July #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets