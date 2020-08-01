Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
54461026_thumbnail

How The Mets Saved Me: Meet Daniel

by: Michelle Ioannou Mets Merized Online 49s

Meet Mets fan Daniel.Daniel was diagnosed with Crohn's disease when he was 18-years-old.Ten years later, when he was 28, the medicine he was taking to help with the Crohn's worked against

Tweets