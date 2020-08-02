Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets looking to add facial recognition but I don’t trust them

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Hmmm…..is this necessary?   I like the Covid part of it but I don’t trust MLB scanning our faces, I feel like they are up to something nefarious.  I get scanning my temp, but why do you need to scan my face for admission? My advice: stay home, order...

