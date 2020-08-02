New York Mets
Mets acquire Billy Hamilton, 700th Mets player this season
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Anyone have any idea who is even on the Mets any more? I don’t. I can name the starting 8, plus Dom, plus the rotation and maybe three in the bullpen. That’s 17. Then there are 13 other people who may or may not be on the Mets at any given moment.
And don't we already have a Billy Hamilton in Johnesway Fargas? And isn't Lagares already in camp? Mets traded 3 prospects Blake Taylor - Corona & now Humphreys for a guy they should have signed last winter.Billy Hamilton is absolutely a guy you give a shot with an milb contract and big league invite. You dont trade a top 20 prospect for him. You can't steal first base. Marisnek, Cordell, Lagares, keep the prospect.Blogger / Podcaster
