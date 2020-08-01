And don't we already have a Billy Hamilton in Johnesway Fargas? And isn't Lagares already in camp? Mets traded 3 prospects Blake Taylor - Corona & now Humphreys for a guy they should have signed last winter.

Ernest Dove Billy Hamilton is absolutely a guy you give a shot with an milb contract and big league invite. You dont trade a top 20 prospect for him. You can't steal first base. Marisnek, Cordell, Lagares, keep the prospect.