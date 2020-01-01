Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets say they can't reach Cespedes in Atlanta

by: ESPN News Services ESPN 4m

The Mets have not been able to contact Yoenis Cespedes, who did not report to Truist Park for Sunday's game against the Braves, according to general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

