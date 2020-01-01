New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets say they can't reach Cespedes in Atlanta
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN 4m
The Mets have not been able to contact Yoenis Cespedes, who did not report to Truist Park for Sunday's game against the Braves, according to general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.
Tweets
-
Peterson K Count: 🤟🏼🤟🏼🤟🏼🤟🏼Blogger / Podcaster
-
Keith Hernandez did not buy that explanation by the Mets on Cespedes lol his face said it allSuper Fan
-
RT @MarcCarig: If the Mets had no reason to believe safety was at risk, one could reasomably assume that the earlier statement was sent with intent to shame Yoenis Cespedes. https://t.co/E7oNmTHg6YBlogger / Podcaster
-
Camargo hits a fly ball that just keeps on going. #Braves lead 3-0Blogger / Podcaster
-
I'm glad to hear this but something doesn't add up here. Brodie said in his statement that their attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful & that Yoenis did not reach out to management with an explanation. #metsAt this time, Mets have no reason to believe Cespedes' safety is at risk.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Camargo solo homer. The #Braves now have a 3-0 lead.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets