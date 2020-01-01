Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets unsure of Yoenis Cespedes' whereabouts

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 2m

New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Sunday that the team doesn't know where outfielder Yoenis Cespedes is after he didn't report to the ballpark before the club's game against the Atlanta Braves."As of game time, Yoenis Cespedes...

