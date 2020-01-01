New York Mets
Mets unsure of Yoenis Cespedes' whereabouts
by: Tom Ruminski — The Score 2m
New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Sunday that the team doesn't know where outfielder Yoenis Cespedes is after he didn't report to the ballpark before the club's game against the Atlanta Braves."As of game time, Yoenis Cespedes...
-
Peterson K Count: 🤟🏼🤟🏼🤟🏼🤟🏼Blogger / Podcaster
-
Keith Hernandez did not buy that explanation by the Mets on Cespedes lol his face said it allSuper Fan
-
RT @MarcCarig: If the Mets had no reason to believe safety was at risk, one could reasomably assume that the earlier statement was sent with intent to shame Yoenis Cespedes. https://t.co/E7oNmTHg6YBlogger / Podcaster
-
Camargo hits a fly ball that just keeps on going. #Braves lead 3-0Blogger / Podcaster
-
I'm glad to hear this but something doesn't add up here. Brodie said in his statement that their attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful & that Yoenis did not reach out to management with an explanation. #metsAt this time, Mets have no reason to believe Cespedes' safety is at risk.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Camargo solo homer. The #Braves now have a 3-0 lead.Blogger / Podcaster
