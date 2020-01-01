New York Mets
Mets announce Yoenis Cespedes has gone AWOL, did not show up to park
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports
Yoenis Cespedes was not available for the start of the New York Mets' game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, and the team was unable to provide an explanation as to why. Shortly after the first pitch was thrown in the game, the Mets issued a...
Peterson K Count: 🤟🏼🤟🏼🤟🏼🤟🏼
Keith Hernandez did not buy that explanation by the Mets on Cespedes lol his face said it all
RT @MarcCarig: If the Mets had no reason to believe safety was at risk, one could reasomably assume that the earlier statement was sent with intent to shame Yoenis Cespedes. https://t.co/E7oNmTHg6Y
Camargo hits a fly ball that just keeps on going. #Braves lead 3-0
I'm glad to hear this but something doesn't add up here. Brodie said in his statement that their attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful & that Yoenis did not reach out to management with an explanation. #metsAt this time, Mets have no reason to believe Cespedes' safety is at risk.
Camargo solo homer. The #Braves now have a 3-0 lead.
