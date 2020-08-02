Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
54464836_thumbnail

Mets acquire veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton from Giants for right-handed prospect Jordan Humphreys - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 44s

The Mets, in need of outfield depth with foolproof defensive acrobatics, acquired switch-hitting center fielder Billy Hamilton from the Giants.

Tweets