Mets unable to contact Yoenis Cespedes after slugger doesn't report to ballpark Sunday, Brodie Van Wagenen says | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com August 2, 2020 1:59 PM — Newsday 4m
The Mets did not know where Yoenis Cespedes was as of first pitch Sunday afternoon. “As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said i
Tweets
I don’t think there is an overall feeling like being a lifelong #Mets fan. Just unreal. Always always something.TV / Radio Personality
How do the #Mets know if Yoenis Cespedes is safe or not? As of the first statement, they hadn’t made contact. Did they know he was safe in the first statement and not say so? If so, that changes the intent of that statement. This smells fishy, @GMBVW.Super Fan
RT @MBrownstein89: Happy 51st Birthday, Dae-Sung Koo. @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized @mikepiazza31 @_darkman44 #Mets https://t.co/QkI0SWTlsaBlogger / Podcaster
Peterson K Count: 🤟🏼🤟🏼🤟🏼🤟🏼Blogger / Podcaster
Keith Hernandez did not buy that explanation by the Mets on Cespedes lol his face said it allSuper Fan
RT @MarcCarig: If the Mets had no reason to believe safety was at risk, one could reasomably assume that the earlier statement was sent with intent to shame Yoenis Cespedes. https://t.co/E7oNmTHg6YBlogger / Podcaster
