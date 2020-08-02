Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets unable to contact Yoenis Cespedes after slugger doesn't report to ballpark Sunday, Brodie Van Wagenen says | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com August 2, 2020 1:59 PM Newsday 4m

The Mets did not know where Yoenis Cespedes was as of first pitch Sunday afternoon. “As of game time, Yoenis Céspedes has not reported to the ballpark today,” general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said i

