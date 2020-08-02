New York Mets
Mets Unable to Reach Yoenis Céspedes Prior to Sunday's Game
by: Ben Pickman — Sports Illustrated 2m
Mets outfielder and designated hitter Yoenis Céspedes did not report to the team's ballpark ahead of Sunday's game against the Braves.
I don’t think there is an overall feeling like being a lifelong #Mets fan. Just unreal. Always always something.TV / Radio Personality
How do the #Mets know if Yoenis Cespedes is safe or not? As of the first statement, they hadn’t made contact. Did they know he was safe in the first statement and not say so? If so, that changes the intent of that statement. This smells fishy, @GMBVW.Super Fan
RT @MBrownstein89: Happy 51st Birthday, Dae-Sung Koo. @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized @mikepiazza31 @_darkman44 #Mets https://t.co/QkI0SWTlsaBlogger / Podcaster
Peterson K Count: 🤟🏼🤟🏼🤟🏼🤟🏼Blogger / Podcaster
Keith Hernandez did not buy that explanation by the Mets on Cespedes lol his face said it allSuper Fan
RT @MarcCarig: If the Mets had no reason to believe safety was at risk, one could reasomably assume that the earlier statement was sent with intent to shame Yoenis Cespedes. https://t.co/E7oNmTHg6YBlogger / Podcaster
