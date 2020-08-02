New York Mets
Report: Mets haven’t heard from Yoenis Céspedes for Sunday’s game
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports 15s
Mets OF/DH Yoenis Céspedes didn't show up at Truist Park in Atlanta for Sunday's game between the Mets and Braves. The Mets have been unable to contact him.
Tweets
-
I don’t think there is an overall feeling like being a lifelong #Mets fan. Just unreal. Always always something.TV / Radio Personality
-
How do the #Mets know if Yoenis Cespedes is safe or not? As of the first statement, they hadn’t made contact. Did they know he was safe in the first statement and not say so? If so, that changes the intent of that statement. This smells fishy, @GMBVW.Super Fan
-
RT @MBrownstein89: Happy 51st Birthday, Dae-Sung Koo. @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized @mikepiazza31 @_darkman44 #Mets https://t.co/QkI0SWTlsaBlogger / Podcaster
-
Peterson K Count: 🤟🏼🤟🏼🤟🏼🤟🏼Blogger / Podcaster
-
Keith Hernandez did not buy that explanation by the Mets on Cespedes lol his face said it allSuper Fan
-
RT @MarcCarig: If the Mets had no reason to believe safety was at risk, one could reasomably assume that the earlier statement was sent with intent to shame Yoenis Cespedes. https://t.co/E7oNmTHg6YBlogger / Podcaster
