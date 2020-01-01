New York Mets
Céspedes does not report to ballpark
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2m
Yoenis Céspedes did not report to the ballpark as of game time on Sunday, when the Mets were taking on the Braves at Truist Park. A statement from general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said the Mets tried to contact him, but their attempts have been...
I don’t think there is an overall feeling like being a lifelong #Mets fan. Just unreal. Always always something.TV / Radio Personality
How do the #Mets know if Yoenis Cespedes is safe or not? As of the first statement, they hadn’t made contact. Did they know he was safe in the first statement and not say so? If so, that changes the intent of that statement. This smells fishy, @GMBVW.Super Fan
RT @MBrownstein89: Happy 51st Birthday, Dae-Sung Koo. @Mets @MetsmerizedJoeD @Metsmerized @mikepiazza31 @_darkman44 #Mets https://t.co/QkI0SWTlsaBlogger / Podcaster
Peterson K Count: 🤟🏼🤟🏼🤟🏼🤟🏼Blogger / Podcaster
Keith Hernandez did not buy that explanation by the Mets on Cespedes lol his face said it allSuper Fan
RT @MarcCarig: If the Mets had no reason to believe safety was at risk, one could reasomably assume that the earlier statement was sent with intent to shame Yoenis Cespedes. https://t.co/E7oNmTHg6YBlogger / Podcaster
