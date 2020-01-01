Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets' slugger Yoenis Cespedes a no-show for game Sunday

by: Field Level Media CBC Sports 1m

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes did not report to the ballpark in time for Sunday's game at Atlanta. "Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful," Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a news release.

