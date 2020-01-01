Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Comeback
The Mets don’t know where Yoenis Cespedes is

by: Jay Rigdon The Comeback 2m

The Mets apparently can't contact or locate Yoenis Cespedes, but they're confident enough that he's okay to release a statement which seems irresponsible.

    IslesBlog @IslesBlog 2m
    “The Mets wind up going 1 for 15 in scoring position, they leave 13 men on base, all in all, a day to forget for the NYM. David Peterson pitched well in a losing effort, Yoenis Cespedes didn’t show up and the Mets have now lost 5 straight games to fall to 3-7.” - Gary Cohen #LGM
    Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC 5m
    The Mets are 3-7 and have lost five in a row. What ever happened to win now and in the future?
    Kevin Kernan @AMBS_Kernan 5m
    That McNeil K in 9th was exactly what I was talking about with Travis and Jimmy Rollins just made the same point I did last inning. Frenchy and Rollins agree with AMBS. I’ll take it. Mets lose 4-0 leaving a ton runners on base
    metspolice.com #LGM @metspolice 7m
    Sure is. Will just have to keep discussing last year’s 183Ks I guess. #LGM
    b. collopy
    @metspolice That’s your opinion.
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 7m
    speculation around the league is that Yoenis Cespedes may be opting out, which would explain his absence today
    Daily Stache @dailystache 8m
    RT @Studi_Metsimus: Mets with runners in scoring position:
