New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yoenis Cespedes Is Missing From the Mets, the Team Says
by: Kevin Armstrong — NY Times 2m
The team said Cespedes failed to show up to the ballpark in Atlanta, where the team was playing the Braves.
Tweets
-
“The Mets wind up going 1 for 15 in scoring position, they leave 13 men on base, all in all, a day to forget for the NYM. David Peterson pitched well in a losing effort, Yoenis Cespedes didn’t show up and the Mets have now lost 5 straight games to fall to 3-7.” - Gary Cohen #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets are 3-7 and have lost five in a row. What ever happened to win now and in the future?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
That McNeil K in 9th was exactly what I was talking about with Travis and Jimmy Rollins just made the same point I did last inning. Frenchy and Rollins agree with AMBS. I’ll take it. Mets lose 4-0 leaving a ton runners on baseBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Sure is. Will just have to keep discussing last year’s 183Ks I guess. #LGM@metspolice That’s your opinion.Blogger / Podcaster
-
speculation around the league is that Yoenis Cespedes may be opting out, which would explain his absence todayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Studi_Metsimus: Mets with runners in scoring position:Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets