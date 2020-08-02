Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The New York Times
Yoenis Cespedes Is Missing From the Mets, the Team Says

by: Kevin Armstrong NY Times 2m

The team said Cespedes failed to show up to the ballpark in Atlanta, where the team was playing the Braves.

    IslesBlog @IslesBlog 2m
    “The Mets wind up going 1 for 15 in scoring position, they leave 13 men on base, all in all, a day to forget for the NYM. David Peterson pitched well in a losing effort, Yoenis Cespedes didn’t show up and the Mets have now lost 5 straight games to fall to 3-7.” - Gary Cohen #LGM
    Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC 5m
    The Mets are 3-7 and have lost five in a row. What ever happened to win now and in the future?
    Kevin Kernan @AMBS_Kernan 6m
    That McNeil K in 9th was exactly what I was talking about with Travis and Jimmy Rollins just made the same point I did last inning. Frenchy and Rollins agree with AMBS. I’ll take it. Mets lose 4-0 leaving a ton runners on base
    metspolice.com #LGM @metspolice 7m
    Sure is. Will just have to keep discussing last year’s 183Ks I guess. #LGM
    b. collopy
    @metspolice That’s your opinion.
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 7m
    speculation around the league is that Yoenis Cespedes may be opting out, which would explain his absence today
    Daily Stache @dailystache 8m
    RT @Studi_Metsimus: Mets with runners in scoring position:
