New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Mets believe Yoenis Cespedes is safe
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports 2m
Yoenis Cespedes went AWOL on Sunday and did not inform the New York Mets of his whereabouts, but the team is apparently confident that there is no need to be concerned for the slugger's health or safety. The Mets have been given reason to believe...
Tweets
-
“The Mets wind up going 1 for 15 in scoring position, they leave 13 men on base, all in all, a day to forget for the NYM. David Peterson pitched well in a losing effort, Yoenis Cespedes didn’t show up and the Mets have now lost 5 straight games to fall to 3-7.” - Gary Cohen #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets are 3-7 and have lost five in a row. What ever happened to win now and in the future?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
That McNeil K in 9th was exactly what I was talking about with Travis and Jimmy Rollins just made the same point I did last inning. Frenchy and Rollins agree with AMBS. I’ll take it. Mets lose 4-0 leaving a ton runners on baseBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Sure is. Will just have to keep discussing last year’s 183Ks I guess. #LGM@metspolice That’s your opinion.Blogger / Podcaster
-
speculation around the league is that Yoenis Cespedes may be opting out, which would explain his absence todayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Studi_Metsimus: Mets with runners in scoring position:Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets