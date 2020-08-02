Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets: Yoenis Cespedes has disappeared

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 3m

Yoenis Cespedes did not show up at the ballpark for the New York Mets contest against the Atlanta Braves. At this point, no one knows where he is. When the...

Tweets

    IslesBlog @IslesBlog 2m
    “The Mets wind up going 1 for 15 in scoring position, they leave 13 men on base, all in all, a day to forget for the NYM. David Peterson pitched well in a losing effort, Yoenis Cespedes didn’t show up and the Mets have now lost 5 straight games to fall to 3-7.” - Gary Cohen #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC 5m
    The Mets are 3-7 and have lost five in a row. What ever happened to win now and in the future?
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Kevin Kernan @AMBS_Kernan 6m
    That McNeil K in 9th was exactly what I was talking about with Travis and Jimmy Rollins just made the same point I did last inning. Frenchy and Rollins agree with AMBS. I’ll take it. Mets lose 4-0 leaving a ton runners on base
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    metspolice.com #LGM @metspolice 7m
    Sure is. Will just have to keep discussing last year’s 183Ks I guess. #LGM
    b. collopy
    @metspolice That’s your opinion.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 7m
    speculation around the league is that Yoenis Cespedes may be opting out, which would explain his absence today
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Daily Stache @dailystache 8m
    RT @Studi_Metsimus: Mets with runners in scoring position:
    Blogger / Podcaster
