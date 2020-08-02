New York Mets
Scott Oberg likely to miss remainder of season due to blood clots in arm
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports 7s
Rockies reliever Scott Oberg will likely miss the rest of the 2020 season due to blood clots in his arm. It's the third time he's dealt with the issue.
“The Mets wind up going 1 for 15 in scoring position, they leave 13 men on base, all in all, a day to forget for the NYM. David Peterson pitched well in a losing effort, Yoenis Cespedes didn’t show up and the Mets have now lost 5 straight games to fall to 3-7.” - Gary Cohen #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets are 3-7 and have lost five in a row. What ever happened to win now and in the future?Beat Writer / Columnist
That McNeil K in 9th was exactly what I was talking about with Travis and Jimmy Rollins just made the same point I did last inning. Frenchy and Rollins agree with AMBS. I’ll take it. Mets lose 4-0 leaving a ton runners on baseBeat Writer / Columnist
Sure is. Will just have to keep discussing last year’s 183Ks I guess. #LGM@metspolice That’s your opinion.Blogger / Podcaster
speculation around the league is that Yoenis Cespedes may be opting out, which would explain his absence todayBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Studi_Metsimus: Mets with runners in scoring position:Blogger / Podcaster
