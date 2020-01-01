Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Yoenis Céspedes Abruptly Left The Mets And Opted Out Of The 2020 Season

by: Ryan Nagelhout Uproxx 2m

Céspedes didn’t report to the Mets on Sunday morning, initially causing concern before his choice to opt out was made clear.

    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 2m
    RT @mets_coon: Cespedes is not perfect. I think he’s shot himself in the foot many times. But I will not believe for a second that this front office didn’t know before the game.
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 3m
    I still think Luis Rojas was the smart hire here given his experience managing in the #Mets' system & in the competitive Dominican Winter League. What matters is how he addresses the team behind closed doors to hopefully right this ship.
    David Lennon
    On a side note: Luis Rojas, usually unflappable, looked a little shaken up after today’s events. #Mets
    High Heat Stats @HighHeatStats 14m
    These headlines about the Mets bolstering their speed and defense by adding Billy Hamilton are 😂. I mean, I suppose that's the lede if they can keep Hamilton from ever coming to bat.
    John Harper @NYNJHarper 14m
    BVW said just enough about recent conversations with Cespedes to make you wonder if the Mets' DH was upset about not being able earn his incentives, especially the way he looked at the plate. If leaving was Covid-related, that's his right, but no excuse for not telling the team.
    SNY @SNYtv 17m
    The Mets can't get the big hit and fall to the Braves 4-0 https://t.co/3JtVG5aHYd
    Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs 18m
    If this is indeed the end of Yoenis Cespedes in a Mets uniform (and you'd have to assume that it is), what a wild, yet somewhat fitting way to end an absolute whirlwind of a tenure.
