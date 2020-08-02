Do Not Sell My Personal Information

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated August 2, 2020 5:28 PM Newsday 1m

The Mets suffered their fifth consecutive loss Sunday, falling, 4-0, to the Braves, in another game marked by missed offensive opportunities. With their season one-sixth over — the equivalent of the e

Tweets

    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 3m
    RT @mets_coon: Cespedes is not perfect. I think he’s shot himself in the foot many times. But I will not believe for a second that this front office didn’t know before the game.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 4m
    I still think Luis Rojas was the smart hire here given his experience managing in the #Mets' system & in the competitive Dominican Winter League. What matters is how he addresses the team behind closed doors to hopefully right this ship.
    David Lennon
    On a side note: Luis Rojas, usually unflappable, looked a little shaken up after today’s events. #Mets
    Blogger / Podcaster
    High Heat Stats @HighHeatStats 15m
    These headlines about the Mets bolstering their speed and defense by adding Billy Hamilton are 😂. I mean, I suppose that's the lede if they can keep Hamilton from ever coming to bat.
    Newspaper / Magazine
    John Harper @NYNJHarper 15m
    BVW said just enough about recent conversations with Cespedes to make you wonder if the Mets' DH was upset about not being able earn his incentives, especially the way he looked at the plate. If leaving was Covid-related, that's his right, but no excuse for not telling the team.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    SNY @SNYtv 18m
    The Mets can't get the big hit and fall to the Braves 4-0 https://t.co/3JtVG5aHYd
    TV / Radio Network
    Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs 19m
    If this is indeed the end of Yoenis Cespedes in a Mets uniform (and you'd have to assume that it is), what a wild, yet somewhat fitting way to end an absolute whirlwind of a tenure.
    TV / Radio Personality
