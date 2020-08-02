Mets’ Yoenis Cespedes Opts Out of 2020 Season

by:
Kevin Armstrong
—
NY Times
5m
Cespedes had failed to show up to the ballpark in Atlanta for the Mets’ game against the Braves on Sunday, and the team did not know his whereabouts. After the game, it announced his decision to opt out.
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?